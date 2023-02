John Patrick Yablinsky, age 74, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. Born on February 27, 1948 in Spangler, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Theresa (Bobby) Yablinsky. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Judith Ann (Davidson) Yablinsky. John was a veteran of the United States Army having served […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-patrick-yablinsky/