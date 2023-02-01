HYDE — The latter part of January has been a tough stretch for the Clearfield Bison cagers. After riding a seven-game winning streak, dating back to before the Christmas break, the Bison have dropped three of their last four games, each being a different story. Whether it was close, a struggle, or simply out-played, the Bison have not been having the best run of basketball in the late part of the month. With Bellefonte coming into the Bison Gym on Monday night, already wanting payback after losing a close game in overtime on their home court, it was another chance to get back to business and make a late charge.

It appeared that the late charge would have to wait for another night, as the Bison would struggle from the opening tip on this night. Struggles to get baskets, ball handling woes, and a fast Raider opposition caused Clearfield to fall, 62-49, their fourth loss in the last five games.

“They (Bellefonte) came in with a good game plan of being very physical inside,” Bison head coach Nate Glunt said afterwards. “Our kids stepped up. It did take us a little bit, but we matched it. We never quit.”

Clearfield’s first quarter was a story of good looks, no points, and feeling flustered. Bellefonte quickly got out to a 6-0 start before Clearfield, following a timeout, got its first points. But, the Raiders kept going and continued to push the ball, rolling through an 8-2 run before Glunt called his second time out of the quarter. Despite a late rally, the Bison were down by three, 16-13, after eight minutes.

No Bison player had an answer for Jacob McConnell as he would account for the first eight points of the game, finishing with a team-high 16 points, plus added in four assists. The Raiders kept the pressure on during the second quarter, and despite the Bison making a slight charge, Bellefonte would maintain a four-point lead heading into halftime, 26-22.

Sadly, that is as close as Clearfield would get in the game, as the third quarter was the downfall.

The shooting struggles that plagued Clearfield the week earlier against Tyrone showed up again, as only Andon Greslick managed to make a basket from the floor in the quarter. Add in a free throw by Cole Miller, and three points was all the Bison would add to the tally. By contrast, Bellefonte had a pair of players outscore the entire Bison squad in the third by themselves. Led by Derek Cox, Bellefonte put up 14 points to take a 40-25 advantage into the final quarter.

“We’ve just not had that big quarter here recently. Against Bald Eagle, we had a great second and third quarter. But since that time, we have not put together an eight-minute run together,” Glunt said.

Fans were also frustrated along with coaches as some of the play was chippy, but officials did not call a foul. Then, just before the third quarter ended, what seemed to be an easy play to get a rebound was called a foul on the Bison, turning the ball over. Glunt couldn’t believe it, nor could the staff, and his frustration halted the game with a sideline warning.

In the fourth, Clearfield tried mightily to rally together to create opportunities, forcing the Raiders to the foul line. Unfortunately for the Bison, Bellefonte would take nearly every opportunity to pad the lead. All but two of Bellefonte’s foul shot opportunities came in the final quarter, and they would make them count, as the visitors finished 18-for-21 at the charity stripe.

Clearfield tried to rally, as Miller put the team on his back and put up 14 of his game-high 20 points in the final eight minutes, but it was not to be as the Raiders would double-team him for much of the quarter, making it nearly impossible for him to get into rhythm and hit some deep shots and forced into the paint.

Bison Braison Patrick had 11 points in the loss on his 15th birthday

The jayvee squad had similar struggles, dropping their opening contest, 70-40.

With only a day of rest, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for Clearfield (10-6) as they will be back in the Bison Gym on Thursday night to host Hollidaysburg. The two squared off just two weeks ago, with the Golden Tigers getting the 69-51 win. The Bison will try to avoid a three-game skid with tip off slated for approximately 7:30 following the junior varsity contest.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Bellefonte 16 10 14 22 – 62

Clearfield 13 9 3 24 – 49

Bellefonte – 62

Luke Fischer 1 4-4 6, Derek Cox 4 2-2 10, Alex Ebeling 1 6-8 8, Jacob McConnell 7 2-2 16, Jacob Corman 5 2-2 12, Cole Crissman 2 2-3 6, Ryder Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Ethan Tomasacci 0 0-0 0, Davis Corman 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 22 18-21 62.

Clearfield – 49

Luke Pallo 0 0-0 0, Kam Kushner 1 0-0 2, Braison Patrick 4 0-0 11, Andon Greslick 1 0-0 2, Morgen Billotte 3 0-2 7, Braylen Way 1 0-0 2, Cole Miller 6 6-7 20, Anthony Lopez 1 2-2 5. TOTALS 17 8-11 49.

GAME STATISTICS

Bellefonte/Clearfield

Shooting: 22-41/17-51

Rebounds: 31/23

Fouls: 12/19

Turnovers: 14/15

Three-Point Shots: Patrick-3, Billotte, Miller-2

Foul Out: Lopez

Sideline Warning: Clearfield-2.6 in Third

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/02 @ Curwensville 56 – 39 1 – 0

12/07 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 53 – 49 2 – 0

12/09 @ Punxsutawney 42 – 47 2 – 1

12/15 HOLLIDAYSBURG ppd. 2 – 1

12/19 @ Bald Eagle Area 34 – 50 2 – 2

12/21 WEST BRANCH 64 – 59 3 – 2

12/27&28 @ Cambria Heights Tourney

12/27 vs. Williamsburg 61 – 37 4 – 2

12/28 vs. Cambria Heights 51 – 41 5 – 2

01/03 TYRONE 61 – 59 6 – 2

01/05 @ Bellefonte 46 – 43 7 – 2

01/09 @ Huntingdon 45 – 40 8 – 2

01/12 PENNS VALLEY 55- 26 9 – 2

01/17 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 40 – 43 9 – 3

01/20 @ Hollidaysburg 51 – 69 9 – 4

01/24 BALD EAGLE AREA 49 – 39 10 – 4

01/27 @ Tyrone 39 – 76 10 – 5

01/31 BELLEFONTE 49 – 62 10 – 6

02/02 HOLLIDAYSBURG

02/03 HUNTINGDON

02/07 @ Penns Valley

02/09 DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC

02/14 CURWENSVILLE

02/15 DUBOIS