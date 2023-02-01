PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for help with information regarding a missing one-year-old child who was reported missing on Tuesday. According to a release issued by Pennsylvania State Police, one-year-old Adrienne Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police […]

