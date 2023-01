Robin Edward Smith, 62, of Valier, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 29th surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born July 19, 1960, to Robert Smith and Violet Smith in Punxsutawney. Robin recently retired from Newville Construction where he was a heavy equipment operator. He loved his job and work family. He was an avid outdoorsman; […]

