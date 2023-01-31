Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.20/gallon while the most expensive was $4.37/gallon, a difference of $1.17/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Jan. 30, 2022: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Jan. 30, 2021: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

Jan. 30, 2020: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

Jan. 30, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

Jan. 30, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

Jan. 30, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

Jan. 30, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

Jan. 30, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

Jan. 30, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Jan. 30, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.81/g, up 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.71/g.

Hagerstown – $3.59/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/g.

York – $3.86/g, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023.

With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5.”

