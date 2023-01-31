CLEARFIELD – Public and private pesticide applicators can get their recertification by attending an agronomic pesticide update workshop offered by Penn State Extension.

The update, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, at Clearfield County Fairgrounds, addresses the pest management decision-making process, pest identification, life cycles and control alternatives, as well as safe, proper and legal use of pesticides.

The Penn State Extension Agronomic Pesticide Update is a traditional Core (two credits) and Category (two credits) session for private pesticide applicators. However, any applicator may attend.

The cost of the two-hour session is $10. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update or call 877-345-0691.

For more information on course content, contact Nicole Santangelo Thompson, 814-274-8540 ext 102 or by email at nls18@psu.edu.