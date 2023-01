Mary Teresa Zappia, age 100, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Christ the King Manor. Born on February 17, 1922 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances “Fannie” (Kinner) Zappia, founders of the Zappia Bakery in DuBois, PA. Mary Teresa was a graduate of DuBois High School and had been a […]

