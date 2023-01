Helen L. McCully, 82, passed away on January 26, 2023. She was born June 29, 1940 to Delphin and Lena (Pentz) Snyder in Grampian. She married Torrence McCully on September 23, 1962 in Grampian. Helen is survived by her children, Jodi, Colin, Jill, Michael and Shawn, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and siblings, Edith Bolton, Grace Hunter, Nell Fulmer, Howard […]

