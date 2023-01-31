CLEARFIELD – Students and faculty at CCCTC will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate “National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.”

CTE Month provides programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college-and career-ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand occupation fields.

Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director, states, “As the cost of four-year degrees continue to skyrocket, more students are looking for diverse educational opportunities, and CTE training is topping the list.

“Many highly-motivated high school students are viewing CTE opportunities as stepping stones. Some go directly to business and industry, others are well prepared to enter trade schools, and some gain a great deal of background knowledge and enter bachelor’s level programs.

“It is no secret that CTE-trained students have the upper hand in a society currently lacking skilled labor. Students with a technical background can choose to enter the workforce with as much training as they choose.

“It is a great time for the motivated person, not afraid to get their hands dirty, as high demand equals high wages.”

CTE encompasses 94 percent of high school students and 13 million post-secondary students in the United States.

It is a major part of the solution to a myriad of national economic and workforce problems, such as high school dropout rates, weakened economy and global competitiveness.

At a time when opportunity for employment is so critical, CTE programs in every community are ensuring students are equipped with the skills to enter the workforce successfully.

Tiffany Cover, CCCTC principal, also notes, “The professional training offered is vast. You can find Cosmetology and Health Occupations under the same roof as Information Technology and Diesel Mechanics.

“In addition to gaining certifications and skills to enter the workforce directly upon graduation, students can earn college credits. The sky’s the limit.”

Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is a technical education institution founded in 1968 to meet the needs of the community and the five sending school districts in Clearfield County.

The mission of CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary education, and the community, now and in the future.

For more information about the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, call 814-765-5308 or visit at www.ccctc.edu.