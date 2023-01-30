DUBOIS – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow.

Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault terroristic threats and harassment in connection to an incident at his home in Bloom Township on Jan. 24.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with District Judge David S. Meholick’s office, the victims told police they were delivering yearly payment books to residents when they stopped at Smith’s home.

The door was open to the residence and a large black dog was in the doorway. They decided to stay in their truck.

Smith allegedly came out of the garage with a loaded crossbow, ran toward them and shouted that if they got out of their truck he would kill them.

When they explained they were only trying to deliver a payment book, Smith reportedly grabbed the book and “took off”.

Currently the case is listed as inactive on online court documents.