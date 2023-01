Gene R. Hawk, 91, of Rossiter, PA, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. The son of Roy Arthur and Susan Mae (Spencer) Hawk, he was born on May 16, 1931 in Rossiter, PA. Gene was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School. A Korean War Veteran, he served overseas in Korea as an Army Corporal. Gene attended the Canoe […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gene-r-hawk/