State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft Jan. 20 on Fulton Street in Morris Township. Upon investigation, it was found that on Dec. 6, an unknown individual allegedly transferred approximately $13,000 from the Carpathian Club’s checking account into another account. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Charges of disorderly conduct were filed against a male and female in connection with an incident along East Market Street. Reportedly, police were called there around 1 a.m. by a bystander who could hear them fighting inside.
- Police responded to a residence along Turnpike Avenue after someone viewed a female entering an apartment through a window. Police found that the person was retrieving her items after she had arrived without a key.
- Police assisted a motorist along Nichols Street whose vehicle had become disabled in the traffic lane.
- A Clearfield resident was cited for disorderly conduct after police were reportedly called to his apartment several times within the last few days for him being disorderly.
- A female was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of controlled substances after she had struck a curb along East Market Street, which caused her vehicle to become disabled. Charges are pending lab results.
- Police were called to a residence along North Fourth Street for a disturbance involving a male and female. Upon arrival, officers discovered an active disturbance. Charges are pending against both the male and female.
- Police arrested 39-year-old Richard Hudak and 28-year-old Christina Swanson, both of Clearfield, for various offenses after Swanson’s 3-year-old child was allegedly discovered to have numerous bruises on his body. Both were arrested on child endangerment charges and lodged in county jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.
Lawrence Township
- Police were dispatched for a report of a runaway juvenile following a domestic incident Jan. 27 in Hyde. The juvenile was located and returned to their parents.
- Police responded to a reported burglary Jan. 27 on Robinson Avenue in Hyde. According to police, the victim provided surveillance of two males entering his residence. It shows them manipulating the front-door lock, and upon entry, taking a jacket and a pack of donuts before running out the back door. The victim was not home at the time of the incident. Charges are currently pending against both males.