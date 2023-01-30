BEDFORD — After a 30-14 record on the first day of action at the 32-team Thomas Automotive Tournament at Bedford High School, the Clearfield Bison wrestling team found themselves in second place within striking distance of leader Chestnut Ridge. The 11 Bisons that made it to day two only went 7-15 on the day, as the Bison had six place winners and dropped to a very respectable third place behind Chestnut Ridge and Burrell.

Five of the six Bison that started the day in round four of the consolation bracket lost their first match of the day and were eliminated.

Those eliminated were Colton Bumbarger (11-13) and Adam Rougeux (6-6) at 133, Ty Aveni (18-8) at 145, Carter Freeland (18-8) at 160, and Hunter Ressler (7-8) at 172.

114 pounder Bryndin Chamberlain (17-11) was the lone winner in the round, and then he went on to another wrestleback win before ending his day with a sixth place finish.

Out of the five wrestlers that reached Saturday morning’s semifinals, two managed victories to reach Saturday evening’s championship final.

Evan Davis and Brady Collins, second place finishers

Senior 121 pounder Evan Davis defeated West Greene’s Seth Burns (17-10) by a 9-2 score. Davis (19-8) was pinned in the finals by Brock Holderbaum (24-5) in 4:51. Davis now has 92 wins for his career and will try to reach the milestone 100 win mark before season’s end.

139 pound sophomore Brady Collins won his semifinal by an 8-0 major decision over Jacob Courtney (20-8) of Athens. Collins’ opponent in the final was two-time Maryland state champion Jacob Brenneman of Northern Garrett High School. Brenneman, 46-0 last year, defeated Collins (26-3) by a 9-6 final.

189 pound junior Carter Chamberlain was defeated 9-5 in the semifinals by Jacob Scheib (23-2), a three-time PIAA state qualifier and seventh place finisher a year ago from Tri-Valley. Chamberlain (26-4) won his final two bouts to finish in third place. He defeated Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (22-3), a state qualifier last year, by a 4-3 final in the bronze medal match.

Cash Diehl, a 107 pound freshman, was pinned in the semis by Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy (24-3) in 1:06. Diehl (21-8) won his consy semifinal bout before dropping the third place match 13-0 to Derry Area’s Anthony Mucci (24-4) to match his seed with a fourth place finish.

Eleventh seeded freshman Colton Ryan lost 10-0 in the semis to another Chestnut Ridge wrestler, Kobi Burkett (22-6), a senior who was a state qualifier last year. Ryan (16-10) lost his final two bouts to finish in sixth place, five spots higher than his seed.

Chestnut Ridge, led by three champions, ended up running away with the team title by a 239.5 to 200 final over Burrell. Clearfield’s 161.5 points enabled them to finish in third in their first ever trip to this tourney.

Third place team (L-R): Xavier Lutz, Patrick Knepp, Colton Bumbarger, Bryndin Chamberlain, Cash Diehl, Ty Aveni, Brady Collins, Evan Davis, Colton Ryan, Adam Rougeux, Carter Chamberlain

The Bison (13-1) are now off until next Saturday’s District 9 AA Team Wrestling Championship semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Clarion/Cranberry match, at 11:30 am at Brookville High School. The top seeded Bison, if they reach the final, would have a rematch with either Brookville or St. Marys for the championship.

Complete results of the Thomas Automotive Tournament can be found HERE, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.

Clearfield’s day two results, courtesy Pa-Wrestling.com:

Consolation Round 4

114 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Dylan Klim (Derry Area), 0:40

133 – Tristen Hawkins (Conemaugh Township) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 1:40

133 – Braydon Porter (Greenville) pinned Adam Rougeux, 2:33

145 – Logan Baker (Somerset) dec. Ty Aveni, 8-1

160 – Chase Stephen (Tri Valley) dec. Carter Freeland, 4-2

172 – Bennett Hayne (Greenville) pinned Hunter Ressler, 2:21

Championship Semifinals

107 – Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Cash Diehl, 1:06

121 – Evan Davis dec. Seth Burns (West Greene), 9-2

127 – Kobi Burkett (Chestnut Ridge) maj. dec. Colton Ryan, 10-0

139 – Brady Collins maj. dec. Jacob Courtney (Athens), 8-0

189 – Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 9-5

Consolation Round 5

114 – Bryndin Chamberlain dec. Mathew Beitzel (Northern Garrett, MD), 6-2

Consolation Semifinals

107 – Cash Diehl dec. Noah Gilgore (North Schuylkill), 7-0

114 – Tyler Biesinger (Central) maj. dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 13-1

127 – Tyler Clark (Frazier) dec. Colton Ryan, 5-2

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Jacob Layhue (Beth-Center), 1:27

Fifth Place

114 – Mason Wright (Beth-Center) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 2-0

127 – Deshonn Valentine (Somerset) dec. Colton Ryan, 10-3

Third Place

107 – Anthony Mucci (Derry Area) maj. dec. Cash Diehl, 13-0

189 – Carter Chamberlain dec. Rowan Holmes (Somerset), 4-3

Championship Finals

121 – Brock Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Evan Davis, 4:51

139 – Jacob Brenneman (Northern Garrett, MD) dec. Brady Collins, 9-6

