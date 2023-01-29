Skirting is a vital component of any mobile home. Pay attention to these tips so you know what to do before buying a new skirting kit for your house.

When you look at a mobile home, you don’t want to look at all the pipes and foundations beneath the house. The reason we don’t typically have to is that mobile homes have skirting. Skirting acts as a protective barrier that safeguards our homes from weather conditions and outside temperatures while providing a much more aesthetically pleasing look to our homes. If you’re performing a home remodel or need to make necessary repairs, here’s what you need to know before buying mobile home skirting.

Measurements Are Essential

Before you start shopping for a skirting kit, measure the exterior of your home carefully. You should measure the length and width of your mobile home and get additional measurements for extraneous parts like a front porch or backyard deck. It may not be a bad idea to measure more than once to ensure your figures are correct. After you have your measurements, you can use an online skirting calculator to help determine what kit options are available.

Additional Assistance

One thing that’s nice about replacing skirting is that it’s an easy mobile home DIY project, but there’s no shame in bringing in some help if you need it. Skirting pieces are large and often heavy, so when you get your kit, you may want to see if you need to call in some friends for help or hire a professional to install it. You may encounter problems down the road if you don’t attach the skirting correctly, so ask for help if you need it.

Best Materials

Skirting kits come in a wide range of materials, and each has advantages and disadvantages. Wood generally looks very nice but suffers more damage from weather and may require more maintenance. Vinyl is lightweight, effective and low maintenance but might not be the most visually pleasing option. Something to know before buying mobile home skirting is which one you think works best with your home and what you think is the best course for you. There’s no one right answer, so you can always swap it out with another option if you feel you made the wrong choice.