GROVE CITY — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team had six wrestlers advance to the second day of the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School, and three of them managed to earn top-8 podium finishes.

All three, Nik Fegert at 139, Chase Irwin at 189, and Trenton Guiher at 215, that were in the championship quarterfinals were defeated and dropped into the fifth round of consolations.

All three the Tide matmen, Austin Gilliland at 107, Dylan Deluccia at 127, and Logan Aughenbaugh at 160, that started the day in the fourth round of consolations won their matches, making a total of six to reach the so-called “blood round.

The Tide went 3-3 in that round, ensuring three medals for the tourney.

Gilliland (16-11), Deluccia (16-9), and Guiher (19-9) were eliminated.

Fegert and Irwin lost in the sixth round of consolations, sending them to the seventh place bouts.

The senior Fegert (20-10) had a fall in 4:31 over General McLane’s Chase Kimmey to place seventh.

Fellow senior Irwin (19-12) was defeated 6-3 by Anthony Salvini of Fort Cherry to finish in eighth.

Aughenbaugh (24-8), a junior finished 3-2 on the day, ending with a loss to Erie McDowell’s Caleb Butterfield in the fifth place match, to be the Tide’s highest placer with a sixth.

Trinity edged Pine-Richland 176.5 to 173 to claim the team title. Curwensville’s 82 points got them a very respectable 18th place in the 41 team tourney.

The Tide (8-9) will travel to Punxsutawney on Tuesday to face the Chucks (7-12).

Complete Fred Bell tournament results can be found HERE, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.

Day 2 Curwensville results, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com:

Championship Quarterfinals

139 – Devon Magro (Bishop McCort) won by tech. fall over Nik Fegert, 17-2 3:48

189 – Chase Tinstman (Laurel) pinned Chase Irwin, 5:46

215 – Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry) dec. Trenton Guiher, 2-0

Consolation Round 4

107 – Austin Gilliland dec. Antonio Giambanco (DuBois), 2-0

127 – Dylan Deluccia pinned Brandon Hoover (Cambridge Springs), 1:17

160 – Logan Augenbaugh won by inj. default over Ethan Faletto (Fort Cherry)

Consolation Round 5

107 – Adika Fiscus (Warren) won by tech. fall over Austin Gilliland, 16-0 3:57

127 – Thomas Allison (Trinity) pinned Dylan Deluccia, 3:32

139 – Nik Fegert dec. Nate Stearns (Titusville), 5-2

160 – Logan Augenbaugh dec. Jacob Lukez (Pine-Richland), 4-0

189 – Chase Irwin pinned Riley Schnars (North East), 1:00

215 – Braiden Reich (Slippery Rock) dec. Trenton Guiher, 4-0

Consolation Round 6

139 – Jacoby Thompson (Meadville) dec. Nik Fegert, 5-1 SV

160 – Logan Augenbaugh maj. dec. Chance Kimmy (General McLane), 14-1

189 – Nick Fedorchak (Trinity) pinned Chase Irwin, 1:55

Consolation Semifinals

160 – Zeke Dubler (Glendale) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 0:17

Seventh Place

139 – Nik Fegert pinned Derek Dube (General McLane), 4:31

189 – Anthony Salvini (Fort Cherry) dec. Chase Irwin, 6-3

Fifth Place

160 – Caleb Butterfield (Erie McDowell) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 1:44

Curwensville wrestlers in bold.