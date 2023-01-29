DUBOIS — Penn State DuBois has announced the campus dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. In recognition of academic excellence, students who maintain a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher are named to the dean’s list each semester.

Penn State DuBois dean’s list students for fall 2022 are:

Sara Allaman, Cranberry

Rachel Allegretto, Force

Hannah Allen, DuBois

Isaac Anthony, Lyndora

Makena Baney, Snow Shoe

Madeleine Barsh, Reynoldsville

Emily Bennett, Philipsburg

Louise Bennett, Punxsutawney

Jebediah Blackburn, Mahaffey

Bailey Bloom, Woodland

Nathan Bloom, Olanta

Christopher Blowers, Clearfield

Sallee Boose, Allentown

Cole Breon, Millheim

Cole Bressler, Curwensville

Andrew Britton, Punxsutawney

Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville

Gannon Brungard, Howard

Erica Buck, Curwensville

Jordan Bundy, Ridgway

Chelsea Busatto, DuBois

Nanna Bush, Saint Marys

Thad Butler, Curwensville

Connor Carnahan, Pittsfield

Devin Carns, Clearfield

Skylar Ceprish, Allport

Taylor Charles, DuBois

Jeremy Clawson, Reynoldsville

Patrick Connacher, Warren

Marcus Copelli, Brockway

Alexis Cowburn, Bradford

Donald Crabtree, DuBois

Lisa Craggs, DuBois

Cheyenne Crook-Wean, DuBois

Kevin Croyle, Grampian

Raymond Cunningham, Reynoldsville

Mathis Dammann, Paris, France

Emily Deitch, Luthersburg

Cristina Delaney, Clearfield

Alyssa Dobson, Kersey

Bryce Dobson, Lewistown

Dylan Donahue, DuBois

Megan Durandetta, Olanta

Darien Ehrensberger, Saint Marys

Karen Emmerich, DuBois

Brayden Ervin, Bradford

Aramy Ferrent, Big Run

Madee Finalle, DuBois

Garrett Fischer, Punxsutawney

Maura Fledderman, Kersey

Eric Fletcher, Clearfield

Ashton Fortson, Johnstown

Hannah Freeburg, Ridgway

Aleigha Geer, DuBois

Andrew Gerber, Weedville

Owen Graham, Morrisdale

Isaac Gray, Brookville

Christopher Gregory, Clearfield

Brook Grove, Valier

Michael Gulnac, Saint Marys

Samantha Hardy, Philipsburg

Madalynne Heckman, Brockway

Julie Hedlund, Saint Marys

Owen Helm, DuBois

Madisyn Hess, Clearfield

Dakota Hetrick, DuBois

Montana Hetrick, New Bethlehem

Shayla Hines, Brockway

Jake Hollick, Latrobe

Sarah Huston, Johnstown

Megan Hyde, Ulysses

Larissa James-LaBranche, Wimauma, Florida

Eamon Jamieson, Rochester Mills

Michael Johnson, Ridgway

Jeremiah Kahle, DuBois

Sydney Kaschalk, DuBois

Jenna Kavelak, Grampian

Jackson Kearney, Kennett Square

Kierra Keck, Roulette

Hailey Kinley, Cogan Station

Cole Knable, McVeytown

Jalen Kosko, DuBois

Kaelynn Kuhar, Saint Marys

Daniel Kunselman, Punxsutawney

Tanner LaBenne, Brookville

McKenna LaBrozzi, Milton, Wisconsin

Franklin Lanzoni, DuBois

Gavin Leckey, Saint Marys

Cory Lehman, Tyrone

Lilia Lion, Saint Marys

Kolton Lyons, Brookville

Kristen Mahle, Marble

Kelsey Makin, Brookville

Erin Maloney, DuBois

Morgan Mandell, Philipsburg

Marissa Matangelo, Kersey

Hayley Matter, Lower Burrell

Caleb Mattiuz, Kersey

Rorrie Maynard, DuBois

Lydia McBee, Punxsutawney

Nathan McDonald, Morrisdale

John McHenry, Brookville

Allison Meko, Punxsutawney

Brice Miller, Shelocta

Frances Milliron, Strattanville

Derek Mohney, Reynoldsville

Abigail Morgo, Summerville

Allan Myers, Woodland

Tanisha Myers, Snow Shoe

Eliza Neal, Rossiter

Alexis Okane, DuBois

Gabrielle Orzechowski, DuBois

Madison Orzechowski, DuBois

Elliot Park, Brookville

Tristan Parker, Tioga

Abigail Pentz, Grampian

Sarah Peters, DuBois

Alexis Piper, Latrobe

Jason Plubell, Clearfield

Anna Raffeinner, Kersey

Tayler Rafferty, Brookville

Adam Rea, Loysville

Madison Rhine, DuBois

Fiona Riss, Reynoldsville

Jorge Rodriguez, Hazleton

Jeffrey Romano, Galion, Ohio

Colton Roush, Mifflintown

Lukas Salvo, Rimersburg

Colin Say, Emlenton

Meridith Selby, Reynoldsville

Casey Serine, Jefferson Township

Connor Shoemaker, New Bethlehem

Douglas Siple, DuBois

Madison Sohnen, DuBois

Zayin Spearing, Walston

Tyler Stitt, Reynoldsville

Bayley Strouse, Sykesville

Kelsey Stuart, DuBois

Dylan Stull, Grove City

Megrah Suhan, Brookville

Emma Suplizio, DuBois

Hayden Sweet, DuBois

Dylan Treaster, Rebersburg

Hayden Vaughn, Clarence

Brian Wallace, West Decatur

Zakk Walters, Rimersburg

Caitlyn Watson, Beech Creek

Landon Weeks, Johnstown

Maynard Weidman, Clearfield

Lexie Wertz, Dysart

Ashlyn West, DuBois

Emiley Wheeler, Sugar Grove

Karter Witmer, Wellsboro

Gaven Wolfgang, DuBois

Zachary Wymer, Punxsutawney

Summer Wynn, Woodland

Tyler Yough, Chicora

Also, Penn State DuBois would like to recognize those collegiate student athletes who achieved a GPA of 4.0 for the fall 2022 semester. Those student athletes include: