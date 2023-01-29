DUBOIS — Penn State DuBois has announced the campus dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. In recognition of academic excellence, students who maintain a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher are named to the dean’s list each semester.
Penn State DuBois dean’s list students for fall 2022 are:
- Sara Allaman, Cranberry
- Rachel Allegretto, Force
- Hannah Allen, DuBois
- Isaac Anthony, Lyndora
- Makena Baney, Snow Shoe
- Madeleine Barsh, Reynoldsville
- Emily Bennett, Philipsburg
- Louise Bennett, Punxsutawney
- Jebediah Blackburn, Mahaffey
- Bailey Bloom, Woodland
- Nathan Bloom, Olanta
- Christopher Blowers, Clearfield
- Sallee Boose, Allentown
- Cole Breon, Millheim
- Cole Bressler, Curwensville
- Andrew Britton, Punxsutawney
- Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville
- Gannon Brungard, Howard
- Erica Buck, Curwensville
- Jordan Bundy, Ridgway
- Chelsea Busatto, DuBois
- Nanna Bush, Saint Marys
- Thad Butler, Curwensville
- Connor Carnahan, Pittsfield
- Devin Carns, Clearfield
- Skylar Ceprish, Allport
- Taylor Charles, DuBois
- Jeremy Clawson, Reynoldsville
- Patrick Connacher, Warren
- Marcus Copelli, Brockway
- Alexis Cowburn, Bradford
- Donald Crabtree, DuBois
- Lisa Craggs, DuBois
- Cheyenne Crook-Wean, DuBois
- Kevin Croyle, Grampian
- Raymond Cunningham, Reynoldsville
- Mathis Dammann, Paris, France
- Emily Deitch, Luthersburg
- Cristina Delaney, Clearfield
- Alyssa Dobson, Kersey
- Bryce Dobson, Lewistown
- Dylan Donahue, DuBois
- Megan Durandetta, Olanta
- Darien Ehrensberger, Saint Marys
- Karen Emmerich, DuBois
- Brayden Ervin, Bradford
- Aramy Ferrent, Big Run
- Madee Finalle, DuBois
- Garrett Fischer, Punxsutawney
- Maura Fledderman, Kersey
- Eric Fletcher, Clearfield
- Ashton Fortson, Johnstown
- Hannah Freeburg, Ridgway
- Aleigha Geer, DuBois
- Andrew Gerber, Weedville
- Owen Graham, Morrisdale
- Isaac Gray, Brookville
- Christopher Gregory, Clearfield
- Brook Grove, Valier
- Michael Gulnac, Saint Marys
- Samantha Hardy, Philipsburg
- Madalynne Heckman, Brockway
- Julie Hedlund, Saint Marys
- Owen Helm, DuBois
- Madisyn Hess, Clearfield
- Dakota Hetrick, DuBois
- Montana Hetrick, New Bethlehem
- Shayla Hines, Brockway
- Jake Hollick, Latrobe
- Sarah Huston, Johnstown
- Megan Hyde, Ulysses
- Larissa James-LaBranche, Wimauma, Florida
- Eamon Jamieson, Rochester Mills
- Michael Johnson, Ridgway
- Jeremiah Kahle, DuBois
- Sydney Kaschalk, DuBois
- Jenna Kavelak, Grampian
- Jackson Kearney, Kennett Square
- Kierra Keck, Roulette
- Hailey Kinley, Cogan Station
- Cole Knable, McVeytown
- Jalen Kosko, DuBois
- Kaelynn Kuhar, Saint Marys
- Daniel Kunselman, Punxsutawney
- Tanner LaBenne, Brookville
- McKenna LaBrozzi, Milton, Wisconsin
- Franklin Lanzoni, DuBois
- Gavin Leckey, Saint Marys
- Cory Lehman, Tyrone
- Lilia Lion, Saint Marys
- Kolton Lyons, Brookville
- Kristen Mahle, Marble
- Kelsey Makin, Brookville
- Erin Maloney, DuBois
- Morgan Mandell, Philipsburg
- Marissa Matangelo, Kersey
- Hayley Matter, Lower Burrell
- Caleb Mattiuz, Kersey
- Rorrie Maynard, DuBois
- Lydia McBee, Punxsutawney
- Nathan McDonald, Morrisdale
- John McHenry, Brookville
- Allison Meko, Punxsutawney
- Brice Miller, Shelocta
- Frances Milliron, Strattanville
- Derek Mohney, Reynoldsville
- Abigail Morgo, Summerville
- Allan Myers, Woodland
- Tanisha Myers, Snow Shoe
- Eliza Neal, Rossiter
- Alexis Okane, DuBois
- Gabrielle Orzechowski, DuBois
- Madison Orzechowski, DuBois
- Elliot Park, Brookville
- Tristan Parker, Tioga
- Abigail Pentz, Grampian
- Sarah Peters, DuBois
- Alexis Piper, Latrobe
- Jason Plubell, Clearfield
- Anna Raffeinner, Kersey
- Tayler Rafferty, Brookville
- Adam Rea, Loysville
- Madison Rhine, DuBois
- Fiona Riss, Reynoldsville
- Jorge Rodriguez, Hazleton
- Jeffrey Romano, Galion, Ohio
- Colton Roush, Mifflintown
- Lukas Salvo, Rimersburg
- Colin Say, Emlenton
- Meridith Selby, Reynoldsville
- Casey Serine, Jefferson Township
- Connor Shoemaker, New Bethlehem
- Douglas Siple, DuBois
- Madison Sohnen, DuBois
- Zayin Spearing, Walston
- Tyler Stitt, Reynoldsville
- Bayley Strouse, Sykesville
- Kelsey Stuart, DuBois
- Dylan Stull, Grove City
- Megrah Suhan, Brookville
- Emma Suplizio, DuBois
- Hayden Sweet, DuBois
- Dylan Treaster, Rebersburg
- Hayden Vaughn, Clarence
- Brian Wallace, West Decatur
- Zakk Walters, Rimersburg
- Caitlyn Watson, Beech Creek
- Landon Weeks, Johnstown
- Maynard Weidman, Clearfield
- Lexie Wertz, Dysart
- Ashlyn West, DuBois
- Emiley Wheeler, Sugar Grove
- Karter Witmer, Wellsboro
- Gaven Wolfgang, DuBois
- Zachary Wymer, Punxsutawney
- Summer Wynn, Woodland
- Tyler Yough, Chicora
