REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech’s January Student of the Month is Rylee Grimes, a junior in the Automotive Collision Shop.

Rylee comes to Jeff Tech from the Punxsutawney Area School District. Rylee has been a member of the Jeff Tech Math club for the past two years.

Rylee is a first-year member and treasurer of the Jeff Tech National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).

Rylee’s hobbies are playing video games, reading, drawing, painting and coloring in his free time.

After graduation Rylee would like to attend college for 3D printing or continue education in the Auto Collision field.

Rylee hopes to open an auto shop in the Punxsutawney area someday.