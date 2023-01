Robert David Burnham, of Corsica, passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on October 3, 1937, in Oil City, to the late Robert G. Burnham and Elizabeth Moore Burnham. He is a graduate of Clarion Limestone in 1955 and served as trustee and elder of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica. Robert […]

