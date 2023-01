Richard “Dick” G. Dillman, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on May 16, 1935, to the late James A. and Minnie E. (Woodring) Dillman in Brookville. Dick married the love of his life, Peggy L. Limley on January […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-dick-g-dillman/