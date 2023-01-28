Dear Editor:

On behalf of Clearfield Area United Way, I’d like to thank CNB Bank, Industrial Park Road, Clearfield.

Its staff and coordinator Heather Hoover collected new and gently-used children’s books for our Reading Ripples Project.

I’d also like to thank Lisa Coval, director of Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, for a donation of books to help us help others.

The books will be processed for distribution to area children and youth to promote early-grade reading.

To date, there have been nearly 7,000 books given out, and so the program is always in need of new or gently-used books.

Any individual, business or club/group that would like to collect and donate books towards this program should call 814-765-6521.

Kay Dell’Antonio

United Way Campaign Chair