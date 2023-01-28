Dear Editor:
On behalf of Clearfield Area United Way, I’d like to thank CNB Bank, Industrial Park Road, Clearfield.
Its staff and coordinator Heather Hoover collected new and gently-used children’s books for our Reading Ripples Project.
I’d also like to thank Lisa Coval, director of Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, for a donation of books to help us help others.
The books will be processed for distribution to area children and youth to promote early-grade reading.
To date, there have been nearly 7,000 books given out, and so the program is always in need of new or gently-used books.
Any individual, business or club/group that would like to collect and donate books towards this program should call 814-765-6521.
Kay Dell’Antonio
United Way Campaign Chair