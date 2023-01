Linda J. Allenbaugh, 76, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 at Mulberry Square. She was born January 12, 1947 to Arthur David and Mona (Redding) Allenbaugh in Punxsutawney. Linda was a member of the First Church of God. She graduated from Punxsutawney area high school in 1964. She was a licensed Pennsylvania Notary and worked at FEMCO […]

