Ian D. Odgers, age 38, of DuBois, PA, died January 14, 2023 in Ramona, OK. Born on July 13, 1984 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of John D. and Deborah (Hilliard) Odgers. Ian graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology and had worked in sales for Cross Country Foods. He enjoyed […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ian-d-odgers/