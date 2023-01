Harry Preston Siple, 88, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, while a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home. Harry was born on November 14, 1934, to the late Harry A. and Val Jean (Murphy) Siple in DuBois, PA. Harry graduated from Reynoldsville Area High School. He owned and operated Siple Upholstery in Reynoldsville and was joined […]

