GROVE CITY — The Curwensville Golden Tide matmen made their annual trek to Grove City for the 41-team Fred Bell tourney.

The Tide had a strong showing on day one by going 16-13 overall, advancing three wrestlers to the quarterfinals while three still remain alive in the third round of consolations.

Nike Fegert at 139, Chase Irwin at 189, and Trenton Guiher at 215 reached Saturday morning’s championship quarterfinals.

107 pounder Austin Gilliland, 127 pounder Dylan Dellucia, and 160 pounder Logan Aughenbaugh remain alive in the wrestlebacks.

Eliminated were Damian Brady at 121, Trenton Clyde at 145, Alex Murawski and JD Strong at 152, and Jarett Anderson at 172.

The Tide sit in 14th place with 60 teams points, while Penns Valley leads the team race with 87.5 points.

Golden Tide results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com:

Championship Round 1

160 – Logan Augenbaugh pinned Ian McCreary (Grove City), 0:55

189 – Chase Irwin pinned Josh Plants (McGuffey), 1:10

Championship Round 2

107 – Austin Gilliland maj. dec. Marcus Dickson (North East), 18-5

121 – Damian Brady pinned Logan Poslusny (Hampton), 1:09

127 – Dylan Deluccia pinned Coleman Huck (Titusville), 0:55

139 – Nik Fegert pinned Hunter Bendure (Northwestern), 1:10

145 – Gavin Price (Hopewell) pinned Trenton Clyde, 5:42

152 – George Campbell (Glendale) pinned J.D. Strong, 0:47

152 – Alex Murawski dec. Danny Brandl (Montour), 4-2

160 – Grant MacKay (Laurel) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 1:44

172 – Drake Applequist (Union City) pinned Jarett Anderson, 3:27

189 – Chase Irwin pinned Brandon Corl (Penns Valley), 1:30

215 – Trenton Guiher pinned Joe Reddecliff (Harbor Creek), 4:27

Consolation Round 2

145 – Luke Kalmeyer (Slippery Rock) pinned Trenton Clyde, 4:38

152 – Tristan Dilley (St. Mary’s) pinned J.D. Strong, 1:32

160 – Logan Augenbaugh pinned Brandon McGann (Cochranton), 0:27

172 – Austin Gouza (Hopewell) dec. Jarett Anderson, 1-0

Championship Round 3

107 – Collin Nasdeo (Williamsport) pinned Austin Gilliland, 2:13

121 – Jacob Rodgers (North East) won by tech. fall over Damian Brady, 15-0 5:59

127 – Cyrus Hurd (North East) pinned Dylan Deluccia, 1:39

139 – Nik Fegert pinned Owen Tamburlin-Lang (St. Mary’s), 1:30

152 – Caullin Summers (Sharpsville) pinned Alex Murawski, 2:19

189 – Chase Irwin pinned Sam Kightlinger (Harbor Creek), 5:00

215 – Trenton Guiher pinned Joseph Krall (Warren), 2:42

Consolation Round 3

107 – Austin Gilliland pinned Michael McClearn (Sharpsville), 4:33

121 – Caleb Anderson (Meadville) pinned Damian Brady, 2:18

127 – Dylan Deluccia dec. Chase Blake (Maplewood), 4-2 SV

152 – Steven Klakamp (Union City) dec. Alex Murawski, 7-1

160 – Logan Augenbaugh pinned Ethan Fetterolf (Penns Valley), 1:51

