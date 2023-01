Charles “Chuck” Wilson, 87, of Corsica, died Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at his home following a period of decline in his health. Born in Dayton on March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Laura Haines Wilson. In his youth he attended Dayton and Summerville School. On October 8, 1955 at his parents’ home in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/charles-chuck-wilson/