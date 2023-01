BEDFORD — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team made their first ever appearance in the 32-team Thomas Automotive Wrestling Classic at Bedford High School a success on the first night as they sit in second place in the team race, just five and a half points behind perennial District 5 AA powerhouse Chestnut Ridge, 123 to 117.5.

A Bison took to the mat 44 times on Friday and they came away with 30 wins.

Assured of a top-8 finish while advancing to Saturday morning’s semifinals are number four seed Cash Diehl at 107, top seeded Evan Davis at 121, surprise number 11 seed Colton Ryan at 127, and number two seeds Brady Collins at 139 and Carter Chamberlain at 189.

Six other Bison remain in medal contention in the fourth round of consolations – Bryndin Chamberlain at 114, Colton Bumbarger and Adam Rougeux at 133, Ty Aveni at 145, Carter Freeland at 160, and Hunter Ressler at 172.

Eliminated on Friday were Xavier Lutz, making his season debut, at 107, Patrick Knepp at 152, Eric Myers at 215, and Nick Bailor at 285.

Complete tournament results can be found by clicking HERE courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.

Clearfield Bison results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com:

Championship Round 1

107 – Roman Polcha (Newport) pinned Xavier Lutz, 1:17

114 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Michael Cleaver (Newport), 1:01

127 – Colton Ryan pinned Curtis Ramper (Tussey Mountain), 1:38

133 – Adam Rougeux dec. Jacob Wilson (Central Cambria), 7-5 SV

133 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Adam Kortina (Frazier), 4:28

139 – Brady Collins pinned Liam Coddington (Northern Garrett, MD), 2:33

145 – Ty Aveni pinned Ben Carr (North Schuylkill), 3:21

152 – Cainan Benner (Newport) pinned Patrick Knepp, 4:01

172 – Hunter Ressler pinned Garrett Marsh (Somerset), 1:25

215 – Zach Winck (Everett) pinned Eric Myers, 3:51

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Logan Mulheren (Ligonier Valley), 1:34

Consolation Round 1

107 – Xavier Lutz pinned Abbey Stake (Southern Huntingdon), 0:30

Championship Round 2

107 – Cash Diehl pinned Landon Arrington (Forest Hills), 3:29

114 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Hunter Jones (Cambria Heights), 4:43

121 – Evan Davis won by tech. fall over Liam Simpson (Huntingdon), 16-0 4:15

127 – Colton Ryan pinned Austen Slaybaugh (Northern Garrett, MD), 5:38

133 – Hunter Forcellini (Forest Hills) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 0:58

133 – Hunter Troutman (Tri Valley) dec. Adam Rougeux, 4-2 SV

139 – Brady Collins pinned Bruce Krieger (Ligonier Valley), 0:30

145 – Ty Aveni pinned Jared Graham (Northern Garrett, MD), 3:39

160 – Carter Freeland pinned Nash Bloom (West Greene), 1:33

172 – Alex Crist (Chestnut Ridge) maj. dec. Hunter Ressler, 9-0

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Caden McGraw (North Schuylkill), 1:15

285 – Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon) pinned Nick Bailor, 2:51

Consolation Round 2

107 – Zach Burch (Bedford) pinned Xavier Lutz, 2:28

133 – Adam Rougeux pinned Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon), 1:39

133 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Zander Nuttall (Derry Area), 2:06

152 – Patrick Knepp dec. Hunter Riggleman (Chestnut Ridge), 6-3

172 – Hunter Ressler dec. Morgan Kiger (West Greene), 3-0

215 – Eric Myers won by inj. default over Brian Amick (Northern Bedford), 6-0 2:46

285 – Ian Quinn (Burrell) dec. Nick Bailor, 5-2

Championship Quarterfinals

107 – Cash Diehl dec. Roman Polcha (Newport), 5-2

114 – Jorden Williams (Chartiers-Houston) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 9-7

121 – Evan Davis pinned Ryan Yocum (Huntingdon), 1:32

127 – Colton Ryan dec. Austin Ravenscroft (Northern Garrett, MD), 4-2

139 – Brady Collins pinned Mason Messick (Newport), 1:26

145 – Jonah Erdely (Frazier) dec. Ty Aveni, 3-0

160 – Nico Zanella (Burrell) dec. Carter Freeland, 7-4

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Scott Beitzel (Northern Garrett, MD), 1:21

Consolation Round 3

133 – Colton Bumbarger dec. Jacob Wilson (Central Cambria), 9-3

133 – Adam Rougeux pinned Adam Kortina (Frazier), 2:30

152 – Ryan Thomas (Conemaugh Township) pinned Patrick Knepp, 4:03

172 – Hunter Ressler maj. dec. Owen Fortna (Tri Valley), 12-0

215 – Malachi Hyde (Greenville) pinned Eric Myers, 0:25

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.