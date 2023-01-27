CURWENSVILLE — A cold night was what welcomed folks traveling into Patton Hall on Wednesday night as the temperature were cold, and the snow was falling. Inside on the gym floor, the Lady Tide of Curwensville were back in action, facing a tough Intercounty Conference showdown against Bellwood-Antis.

The Lady Blue Devils showed why they were the top of the mountain on this night, as the visiting squad would rush out to an early lead, and never looked back. At the end of the night, Curwensville looked up at a 92-32 loss, dropping their record to 0-15.

Bellwood-Antis got things going quickly in the opening quarter, pulling out to a 26-7 advantage on the back of both Lydia Worthing and Jenna Norton, who combined for 19 points in the opening stanza. In the second quarter, the Lady Blue Devils spread the ball out more, with seven players putting up baskets. After 16 minutes of play, and a score of 55-15, the second half would be played with a running clock.

That didn’t stop Bellwood as they would continue to strike early and often, putting up another 25 points in the quarter. At night’s end, Worthing led all scorers with 16 points, while Norton and Leigha Clapper each added in 15 of their own. Bellwood did bring in the younger class later in the quarter, giving them more playing time as there was no junior varsity game on the slate.

Curwensville did manage to see Karleigh Freyer put up 13 points. Both teams would not see the foul line much, as they would combine for just 18 shots from the charity stripe. Surprisingly, despite the shooting success, Bellwood struggled at the line, going just 4-for-8, while Curwensville went a respectable 7-for-10.

One more game is on the schedule this week for Curwensville, as it is a quick turnaround with the game being on Friday night as the Lady Tide travel to Brookville.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Bellwood-Antis 26 29 25 12 – 92

Curwensville 7 8 7 10 – 32

Bellwood-Antis – 92

Chelseas McCaulsky 3 0-0 7, Leigha Clapper 6 0-0 15, Lydia Worthing 7 2-4 16, Chloe Hammond 3 1-2 8, Jenna Norton 7 0-0 15, Alyson Partner 1 0-0 3, Lilly Gerwert 3 1-2 7, Lainey Quick 3 0-0 7, Addy Turek 1 0-0 2, Olivia Hess 3 0-0 8, Hannah Waite 1 0-0 2, Annie Bardell 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Campbell 0 0-0 0, Lily McNelis 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 33 4-8 92.

Curwensville – 32

Skylar Pentz 3 2-4 8, Jaiden Weber-Herring 1 0-0 2, Addison Butler 2 0-0 5, Karleigh Freyer 4 5-6 13, Janelle Passmore 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Price 1 0-0 2, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12 7-10 32.