J&J Feeds and Needs currently has an opening for a Full-Time Laborer at their Brookville location. Job duties (but not limited to): Bagging/stacking feed loading/unloading trucks sweeping floors loading for customers Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop by 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-full-time-laborer/