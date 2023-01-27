DUBOIS – A DuBois man was charged Thursday with two counts of promoting prostitution.

DuBois City police say David Mark Shilala, 56, sent a text to a woman who later died of a drug overdose in December, asking her to perform a sex act on a man and saying he would pay her.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with District Judge David S. Meholick’s office, they were investigating the woman’s death when they discovered messages regarding the offer of money for sex.

The message, later found to have come from Shilala’s phone, asked the woman to do “a big favor not for me but a friend will pay whatever you want money or dope” to perform the act, which Shilala said was something the other man wanted “before he dies.”

He mentions that every other woman who “would do it for money is in jail or dead.”

He goes on to say he would pay “whatever and I’m sure there will be more in it for you” because the other man liked her. It ends with a plea that if she wasn’t interested, did she know someone else who would want to do this.

Shilala, whose case is listed as inactive, is charged with felony promoting prostitution-encouraging prostitution, felony criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor promoting prostitution-procuring prostitute.