Disaster struck on a bitterly cold Friday night, Jan. 25, 1936, with temperatures hovering around zero or below.

A Kerosene heater, used to heat water, exploded in the Gilbert Norris barber shop and quickly spread to the adjoining Herald newspaper office and spread in both directions.

Norris’ was located on the west side of the alley between Thompson and Walnut streets and on the north side of State Street.

Intense cold temperatures hampered the firefighters and caused hoses and other equipment to freeze up. Water flowing down the street froze into a solid mass. It was reported the lows were minus 18 degrees.

The Curwensville Fire Department was assisted by Clearfield and DuBois. The firemen kept on the job all the next day, the 26th, pouring water onto the smoking and ice incrusted ruins.

Curwensville Fire Chief Benner chartered a bus to take the Clearfield firemen home so they would not have to ride on the open pieces of apparatus.

At least 10 businesses and four homes were lost. And smoke hung over the ruins for several days afterwards.