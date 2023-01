Shirley Maxine McAninch, 81, left this world for her Heavenly Home on January 24, 2023, cloaked in the comfort and love of those dearest to her. She leaves behind her loving partner of over 45 years, Denny Smith, their spoiled dog, PeeWee, and beloved cat, Precious. She will be deeply missed by her four children, Debora (Henry) Troese, Chris (Valettia) […]

