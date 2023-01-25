DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night voted to approve two projects in relation to the DuBois Reservoir watershed.

The first project involves gypsy moth spraying in May while the second continues the Deer Management Assistance Program.

The DMAP will allow an increased amount of doe licenses in order to help keep the deer population under control.

Council also approved five requests for use of the DuBois City Park for annual events. These include: