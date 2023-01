Dorothy Ellen Johnson, 94, of Clearfield, passed into the Presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Dorothy was born on June 10, 1928, in Clearfield, PA, and was the daughter of Helmer and Olga (Ogren) Johnson. She is fondly remembered as saying, “I’m not looking for the undertaker— I’m looking for the Upper Taker”, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dorothy-ellen-johnson/