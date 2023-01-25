FLINTON — Just one week prior, the Glendale Vikings came to Patton Hall and battled tooth and nail with the Curwensville Golden Tide. Despite a late rally, it was Glendale taking the victory.

Fast forward seven days, the two met up on the opposing court. This game was much different than the first matchup. The two squads went toe-to-toe in the first quarter, but things quickly went a different way for the remaining 24 minutes. At the final buzzer, Curwensville got the better of the opposition, evening the series for the season with a 70-34 decisive win.

The first quarter would be a tight battle, as Glendale put down three treys, while Curwensville kept a balanced battle with a trio of scorers to hold a slight one-possession advantage, 14-11, after eight minutes. The second quarter is when things fell the way of the Tide as all but one of the five starters put up points, along with a pair of players on the bench. Curwensville’s 21-point effort allowed them to take a 35-23 advantage into the locker room.

When the teams emerged for the second half, that was when the Tide became a tidal wave.

With one of the best third-quarter efforts all season, Curwensville’s defense shut down the Vikings, limiting the home squad to just six points while putting up 20 of their own. Curwensville’s defense turned it up more as they finished the second half with Glendale only making three baskets from the floor, while only going 4-for-8 at the line.

Parker Wood put on a clinic in the paint, finishing with a game-high 15 points, one of four players for the Tide to hit double figures. In addition to Wood, Dan Fleming drained 12 points, while both Dan McGarry and Chandler English each accounted for 11. After hitting the running clock in the final quarter, the Tide coaching staff gave some of the underclassmen a chance to get some minutes on the floor with the game well in hand.

For Glendale, Joey Kitko finished with a team-high 13 points, while Landon McGarvey added in another 10.

Curwensville (7-7) will have to wait to get back on the court. With Wednesday’s game against Juniata Valley postponed for the second time this season due to weather, the Tide have to wait until Friday for their next contest. That will come on the road when they travel to face Bellwood-Antis.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 14 21 20 15 – 70

Glendale 11 12 6 5 – 34

Curwensville – 70

Andrew Wassil 2 1-2 5, Louis Tkacik 0 1-2 1, Dan McGarry 4 3-3 11, Grant Swanson 1 2-2 5, Dan Fleming 5 0-0 12, Chandler English 5 1-2 11, Hunter Tkacik 1 1-2 3, Ty Colton 1 1-2 3, Parker Wood 7 1-1 15, Andrew Sutika 2 0-3 4. TOTALS 28 11-19 70.

Glendale – 34

Logan Cree 1 0-0 2, Landen McGarvey 4 2-2 10, Mason Peterson 2 0-0 4, Joey Kitko 3 4-8 13, Logan Miller 0 0-0 0, Aaron Mooney 0 0-0 0, Cameron Gallaher 0 0-0 0, David Frowner 1 0-0 3, Cameron Dreibelbis 0 0-0 0, Zene Knotts 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12 6-10 34.