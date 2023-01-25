HUNTINGDON — Coming off of their emotional wins over two undefeated teams to close out the Bison Duals over the weekend, the Clearfield Bison wrestling team faced a tough task on Tuesday evening as they tried to avoid a letdown against a 16-2 Huntingdon Bearcat squad.

Mission accomplished as the Bison stampeded out to an 18-0 lead after the first four bouts to take some wind out of their opponent’s sails and upped their season record to 13-1 and remain undefeated in the Mountain League, all the while rudely dropping their hosts out of the league title chase with their second league loss, and third overall.

The match started the old-fashioned way at the lightest weight and freshman Cash Diehl (18-6) opened up a close 5-3 match with four decisive points via reversal and takedown in the third period to defeat Gaige Sholly (15-12) 9-4.

Down 4-3 after two periods Bison freshman Bryndin Chamberlain (13-8) really swung the momentum in the visitor’s favor as he used an escape, takedown, and then a pin in the the last period to upset, on paper anyway, Bearcat junior Alex Gladfelter (19-6), upping the Bison lead to 9-0.

Bison senior 121 pounder Evan Davis (16-7) then made sure that the pendulum wouldn’t swing the Bearcat way as he wasted little time by picking up a first period fall over Liam Simpson (14-9).

Ryan Colton (13-7), the third Bison freshman to take the mat, continued his recent winning ways at 127 by shutting out Bearcat senior Ryan Yocum (16-7) 3-0, which gave the Bison a surprising 18-0 lead.

Landon Dunsmore (21-5), a Bearcat senior, finally got the hosts on the scoreboard at 133 as he was down 11-3 to another Bison freshman Colton Bumbarger (8-11), but got a takedown and a fall in the final period to make it 18-6.

139 pound sophomore Brady Collins (22-2) got those six points back “real quick like” by taking Eric Mykut (16-7) down three times in the first period before decking him at the 1:43 mark.

Fellow sophomore Ty Aveni (16-6) gave the Bison their biggest lead of the night at 27-6 as he also pitched a shut out with a 4-0 win over Grady Clark (18-6) at 145.

Bearcat senior Devin Grubb (21-6) made quick work of Bison Patrick Knepp (4-15), pinning him in 1:10 at 152.

Andrew McMonagle (19-3) made it two wins in a row for Huntingdon as he defeated Carter Freeland (17-6) at 160 by an 8-2 count on the strength of four takedowns.

172 pound Bearcat Devin Brenneman (15-9) inched the Bearcats ever closer to 27-18 with his 7-1 win over Hunter Ressler (4-6).

However, Carter Chamberlain (22-3) dashed all hopes of a Bearcat comeback when he needed all of 29 seconds at 189 pounds to pin Treyson Poorman (3-9), the lone Bearcat in the entire line up with a losing record, putting the match out of reach at 33-18 with two bouts remaining.

At 215 pounds, Bison senior Eric Myers (5-14) was up 7-4 in the second period when he worked a fall over Kyler Garner (2-1) at the 3:06 mark.

The Bearcats closed out the match with a fall by Gunner Singleton (23-1) at 285 over Nick Bailor (5-5).

The Bison victory sets up the February 7 home dual meet against Penns Valley as a winner-take-all match for the Mountain League title.

The Bison are now off until the weekend where they will participate for the first time in the 28-team Thomas Chevrolet Tournament at Bedford High School.