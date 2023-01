Beverly Ann Frantz, 85, Corry, PA, formerly of Sabula, passed away at her residence on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born June 23, 1937 in DuBois, the daughter of the late Lavird and Arlene (Bundy) Reinard. She married Earl Frantz, jr., he preceded her in death in 2020. Beverly graduated from Sandy High School. She previously worked at Rockwell […]

