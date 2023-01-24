DUBOIS – The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) held the third annual Winter Warrior Showdown on Saturday at the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center.

The event was open to lifters of all ages and they were split into divisions by their weight, sex and age.

The winner of the 14- to 16-year-old Female Division was Gianna Brody of Indiana with Lily Myers of Johnsonburg coming in second.

Taking home the Male 14-16 Title was Aiden Snowberger of DuBois. Mason Fisher of Indiana took home the 17-18 Male Title with John Bandy of St Mary’s coming in second, Aidan Bittler of Johnsonburg coming in third and Nathan Shaffer of DuBois coming in fourth.

Geno Riley of Brookville took home the Bench Only Event. In the Open Male Division, WPAL’s own “Muscle” Mike Gralla was the Overall Champion, while Paul Bullers of Kersey came in second. Matt Shuey of Johnsonburg was third and Timmy Johnson of Curwensville took fourth.

There was also an honorary award given to the only Military Veteran taking part in the competition, Alex Allender.

WPAL Executive Director stated: “There was not a seat left in the gym, but spectators continued to pour in to watch these amazing athletes perform incredible feats of strength. Paul Bullers pulled a 725-pound deadlift. It was impressive to say the least.”

All proceeds went to directly benefit the WPAL Fitness Center in downtown DuBois, which is a part of the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.