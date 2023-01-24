JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023: Winter Weather Advisory URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA […]

