Richard “Doc” Eugene Gadley, 65, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his parents’ home. He was born on May 2, 1957, to Richard Harold and Shirley Ann (Smith) Gadley in Brookville. Doc attended school in the Brookville area and retired from Upbring as an operating engineer with Local 66. He was member of the Brookville […]

