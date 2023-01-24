JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is encouraging motorists to use safe winter driving practices during any necessary travels on Wednesday, as a winter storm brings snow and ice to the region. District 10 is preparing for the upcoming storm and are actively monitoring precipitation types and rates to determine the best treatments for roadways. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/penndot-encourages-safe-winter-driving-practices-ahead-of-upcoming-winter-weather/