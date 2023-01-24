DuBOIS, Pa. – Penn State DuBois is excited to announce the students that will represent the campus at THON 2023. The four students are:

Alicia Bryan, sophomore from DuBois

Eamon Jamieson, sophomore from Punxsutawney

Jalen Kosko, freshman from DuBois

Gaven Wolfgang, senior from Reynoldsville

The four students will head to University park to take part in THON Weekend, which includes the 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Prior to their departure, all members of the community are invited to help support the efforts of THON by attending the dancer send-off dinner and hair auction. This is a great opportunity for the entire campus community to wish the dancers well and give them a final fundraising push before the big THON weekend. The dinner and hair auction will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

The highly anticipated hair auction will see eight participants that will brave the chair and lose some hair, all for a great cause. The Beauty Bar of DuBois will be on hand, donating their time and talents, to help each participant take off as much hair as required by the donations that come in.

Gaven Wolfgang, a current student and one of this year’s THON dancers, has set his goal at $200 for up to 13 inches, PLUS another $500 to shave the rest to total $3100.

Eamon Jamieson, a current student and another one of this year’s THON dancers, has set his goal at $150 per inch up to three inches, or $1000 total for a buzz cut.

Marilla Ley, who heard about the event from her uncle Brian Tokarcik, professor and ongoing THON supporter, has decided to cut two inches of hair for $200 for each inch, totaling $400 for her goal.

Ray Bolling, a client and superfan of The Beauty Bar, has placed bids in years prior and has decided to participate this year with a goal of $100 per inch up to 7 inches of hair, and the same for his beard, making his total goal $1400.

Louise Bennett, current student and Student Government president has agreed to donate up to 6 inches at $200 per inch, making her goal $1200.

Abby Freemer, a local middle school student, is a huge supporter of THON and will be cutting up to 6 inches at $300 per inch. This will raise $1800 should she meet her goal.

Elise DuFour, a former Penn State DuBois student and 2022 THON Dancer, is coming back to visit and help raise money for her original THON crew. She has agreed to $250 per inch up to 8 inches. This makes her total goal $2000.

Josh Rishel, friend and colleague of numerous club members, has well over 20 inches of hair, but has agreed to cut just under half of it at $200 per inch, up to 10 inches, for an overall goal of $2000.

Members of the community can bid on each person’s hair and help them reach their individual goals and contribute to the campus goal of a $25,000 donation for THON. Donations can be made at any time by visiting the Penn State DuBois THON website. It is requested that you let the hair donor know that you have donated to help them reach their goal. You can also visit the website to register for the send-off dinner and pay your registration fee. Those wishing to attend the dinner are required to have their registration in by Feb. 1.

Penn State THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world in which thousands of volunteers are committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, as well as to spread its mission and bring awareness to childhood cancer. Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $200 million dollars to support Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

THON Weekend is scheduled to take place Feb. 17-19 at the University Park campus.