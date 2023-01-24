WINGATE — Hoping to erase the memory of a difficult night against Hollidaysburg just days earlier, the Clearfield Lady Bison continued their late-season stretch of Mountain League games on Monday with a trip eastward. The opposition, the Lady Eagles of Bald Eagle, whom Clearfield had already beaten once this season.

It did not seem like it would be a good night for Clearfield from the get-go. With a pair of key reserves not available for the game, the Lady Bison were going into the night short-handed, but were ready for the challenge. The game started with struggles on offense, but the Lady Bison would find a way to recover, and finished the night with a 46-37 victory to sweep the series against the Lady Eagles.

The night opened slowly for Clearfield, as they were to only a single shot from the floor plus went only 1-for-4 at the line. After eight minutes, the Lady Bison were staring at a three-possession deficit, 11-4.

But, the heart of Clearfield was still beating, and the second quarter changed everything.

Clearfield was more aggressive on both sides of the ball. The strong defensive stand coupled with Cayleigh Walker getting hot brought that three-possession gap down to just two points, as Clearfield went into the locker room down just 20-18.

What was for certain was the the starting five for Clearfield were going to be tired on the night, as Walker, Hannah Glunt, Alayna Winters, Riley Ryen and Mia Helsel put in a full 32-minute performance. Walker finished the game with a game-high 13 points, while Glunt added in 11 and Ryen finished with 10 points.

Feeding off the momentum from roaring back in the second quarter, Clearfield would keep things going in the third. The issues at the foul line in the first half also were erased as Clearfield would only miss three more the remainder of the game, finishing 14-for-20.

For Bald Eagle, Taylor Habovick finished with a matching game-high 13 points, while Abby Hoover added in 11 points of her own.

The Lady Bison now find themselves one game below .500, as they enter Thursday’s home game against Tyrone at 8-9. It was back on January 3 when Clearfield and Tyrone first met up, with the Lady Golden Eagles getting the better of the Lady Bison, 62-41.

Junior varsity action will start the night at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 4 14 13 15 – 46

Bald Eagle Area 11 9 9 8 – 37

Clearfield – 46

Hannah Glunt 2 7-8 11, Alayna Winters 2 0-0 4, Cayleigh Walker 5 3-6 13, Riley Ryen 3 1-2 10, Mia Helsel 2 3-4 8. TOTALS 14 14-20 46.

Bald Eagle Area – 37

Abby Hoover 3 4-4 12, Olivia Boone 1 0-0 2, Sybil Thompson 1 1-2 3, Taylor Habovick 4 4-6 13, Gabbie Perry 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Burns 2 2-2 7, Emma Hoover 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 11 11-14 37.

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/02 & 03 @ Brookville Tip-off Tourney

12/02 vs. Clarion-Limestone 41 – 43 0 – 1

12/03 vs. Brookville 53 – 42 1 – 1

12/05 @ Curwensville 48 – 20 2 – 1

12/07 ST. MARYS 35 – 58 2 – 2

12/09 PUNXSUTAWNEY 37 -63 2 – 3

12/13 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 58 – 15 3 – 3

12/17 @ Hollidaysburg 31 – 60 3 – 4

12/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 42 – 35 4 – 4

12/27 CURWENSVILLE 64 – 22 5 – 4

01/03 @ Tyrone 41 – 62 5 – 5

01/06 BELLEFONTE 60 – 50 6 – 5

01/10 HUNTINGDON 23 – 54 6 – 6

01/11 @ DuBois Central Catholic 57 – 65 6 – 7

01/13 @ Penns Valley 46 – 58 6 – 8

01/16 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 58 – 25 7 – 8

01/19 HOLLIDAYSBURG 32 – 70 7 – 9

01/23 @ Bald Eagle Area 46 – 37 8 – 9

01/26 TYRONE

01/30 @ Bellefonte

02/02 @ Huntingdon

02/06 PENNS VALLEY 02/14 @ DuBois