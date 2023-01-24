CLEARFIELD – Maurene E. Inlow, Clearfield County register of wills, recorder of deeds and clerk of the orphans’ court, announced Monday that she will not seek re-election.

“I have had the privilege and honor to serve Clearfield County as your register and recorder and clerk of the orphans’ court since 2008,” stated Inlow.

“I have worked in the office for a total of 44 years, serving as a chief deputy and clerk previously. It is my hope that I, along with my staff, have served you well.”

“As I leave this post, I must thank all the voters who put their trust in me and my predecessors, Tim Morgan, Michael Lytle and Karen Starck, who put their complete trust in my ability to run the office.”

Inlow continued, stating: “My full appreciation and love go to my staff for always being there and making me proud of the way our office runs.

“I task the citizens of the county to select a candidate with the energy and interest to keep the office moving forward with technology.

“[It’s] the one who will be budget-minded and act conservatively with county dollars and who will come in daily with a servant leadership attitude toward those who use or need assistance in the office.”

“As I start my new phase in life, I will never forget the confidence you placed in me when you elected me. Once again, thank you and God bless you all.”