State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft Jan. 9 at a Bradford Township auto repair shop. According to a station-issued news release, a 43-year-old Clearfield man had repairs done on his vehicle. After writing a check and retrieving his truck, he wasn’t satisfied with the work and stopped payment. The man was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds as a result.
- State police received a report of retail theft Jan. 22 at Dollar General in Morrisdale. During the incident, a 54-year-old Winburne man entered the store and allegedly removed three packs of women’s bikini cut underwear and a sports bra without paying. Charges were filed through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Jan. 16 in the Walmart parking lot. According to a department-issued news release, information was received concerning two females slumped over in a vehicle. The driver – a 30-year-old DuBois woman – was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as in possession of multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia. Her passenger – a 31-year-old Falls Creek woman – was also under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of paraphernalia. Police had the driver submit to field sobriety testing after which she was taken for a legal blood draw. Both females were released to a sober individual with charges pending.
- Police received a report of public drunkenness Jan. 12 in the area of Washington Avenue and Airstream Way. According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding a male falling on the ground and talking to himself. Upon arrival on-scene, contact was made with the 28-year-old Karthaus man who was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also found to have an active warrant through the magistrate’s office. The man was transported to the magistrate, then to county jail where he was housed on the warrant. Police have filed a non-traffic citation against the man as a result of the incident.