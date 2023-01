Donna J. Knight, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday night, January 22, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. She was born in Sugarcreek Township, Venango County on August 22, 1942 to the late James William and Margaret Elizabeth (Winger) Huffman. Donna enjoyed playing Bingo, going to second-hand and antique stores, and going out to eat. She enjoyed spending time with […]

