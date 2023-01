Carolyn A. Long, 61, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney. She was born October 30, 1961, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Connie (Leksell) Brocious, who survives, and the late William Joseph. In July of 2004, she married Bryan D. Long, who also survives. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/carolyn-a-long/