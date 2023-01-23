PENFIELD – Parker Dam State Park has announced the program schedule for Clearfield YMCA’s annual Winter Fest to be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29 at the park.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Clearfield YMCA’s Annual Winter Fest: Beach House, Day-use Area, Lake

Saturday includes the Freeze Your Gizzard 5K Run – 10 a.m., Cornhole Tournament – 12 p.m., Snow Sculpture Contest – judging at 3 p.m., and Winterpaws Dog Show – 3:30 p.m.

The YMCA will have food and drinks available from the Beach House beginning at 9 a.m. Many activities are snow and ice dependent.

Registration is required for some events; check with the YMCA for more information at 814-765-5521 or e-mail Brian at brianmcdonaldymca@gmail.com. Times and events subject to change.

Learn to Ice Skate: 10:30 a.m. – Beach House Steps

Want to learn how to ice skate? If there’s safe ice (not looking good at this point), participants will be put into skates and go over the basics.

If there’s no ice, organizers will still discuss the techniques used in ice skating. Meet at the beach steps.

Cross-Country Ski Basics: 12:30 p.m. – Pavilion 3

Learn the basics of cross-country skiing through an informative lecture. How to select the proper-sized equipment, how to fall down, get up and so on.

Though the park does conduct learn to ski basics and provides equipment, this particular program is informational only. See the park’s February schedule for the regular learn to ski programs.

Six Sides of Snow: 1:30 p.m. – Pavilion 3

Guest Naturalist Kim Lott, Sinnemahoning State Park, will be teaching the six sides of snow program, where one can learn all about this wonderful resource – how animals use it and so on.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Clearfield YMCA’s Annual WinterFest Continues: Beach House, Day-use Area, Lake

Sunday gears up with the Kid’s Snow Box Derby – 1 p.m., Frozen Salami Sling – 2 p.m., Almost Naked Mile Run – 3 p.m., Snow Sculpture Contest – judging at 3 p.m., and the ever-popular Polar Bear Swim – 4 p.m.

Again, the YMCA will have food and drinks available from the Beach House beginning at 12 p.m. Many activities are snow and ice dependent.

Registration is required for some events – check with the YMCA for more information at 814-765-5521 or e-mail Brian at brianmcdonaldymca@gmail.com. Times and events subject to change.

Historic Ice Harvesting: 12 p.m. – near the lake by the spillway

In a world before refrigerators, there were ice boxes that kept your food cold. Learn about this industry that lasted for 150 years and where some of these harvests may have taken place.

Ice Fishing Basics: 12:30 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Learn about fishing through the ice and the equipment needed to do so. Guest naturalist Holly Dzemyan – Kinzua Bridge State Park – will provide instruction on this excellent winter recreation.

Ice Rescue Demonstration: 2:30 p.m. – location to be announced

What should you do if you fall through the ice, or if somebody else does? Learn the basics of how to react in an ice rescue emergency. Park ranger certified in ice rescue will instruct.

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov).

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.