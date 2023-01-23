CLEARFIELD – The Allegria Ensemble from the PA Chamber Orchestra (PCO), Central Pennsylvania’s all-professional orchestra, will present “An Evening Serenade” in the Multipurpose Room at Lock Haven Clearfield at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

This performance is offered through Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging and Lock Haven Clearfield’s Life-long Learning Institute and sponsored by CNB Bank. It is free and open to the public.

The Allegria Ensemble is a string quartet made up of violins, viola and cello, under the direction of Maestro Yaniv Attar. The members of the POC will perform some of their favorite string quartet literature.

Seating is limited and those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to Amy Smeal at ajs23@lockhaven.edu or 814-768-3401.

For the past 30 years, the POC has performed both rare and well-known music by the most renowned composers from the Baroque period to the present day.

Their season features world-class soloists, and includes a series of orchestral concerts, an annual holiday concert, several chamber music concerts and more.

More information can be found at https://pachamberorchestra.org/.

Together, the Mature Resources AAA and Lock Haven Clearfield have established the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. Courses are geared towards the interests of older adults.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. For a complete list of upcoming programs, visit Brochure – Spring 2023.pub (mraaa.life).