Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Spinach Bake. Easy, Quick, and Flavorful! Ingredients 2 – 10 oz. packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese 1 regular size can condensed cream of potato soup, undiluted 1 cup sour cream 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese Directions -In a large bowl, combine all of the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-cheesy-spinach-bake/