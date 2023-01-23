CURWENSVILLE — A cold Monday night, following a delay in classes to start the day, welcomed fans and fellow students into Patton Hall. The Curwensville Lady Tide were ready to get the night going, but had a tough task in front of them with the Glendale Lady Vikings on the opposite side of the court.

The difference was apparent when the night began. Glendale’s height and reach were allowing them quick shots, and caused havoc for the Tide defense. That allowed the Lady Vikings to get out to a quick lead, more than enough to give Curwensville a 59-17 loss.

“That team is so much bigger, and so much taller, I was telling the girls they had to pump-fake and then go up,” Lady Tide head coach Dawna Wheeler said afterwards. “There was no way that first look would be there; we’d need to be fouled and head to the line.”

Wheeler was right, because the Lady Vikings were scoring at will in the first quarter, rushing out to a 17-2 lead. If it was not for the two free throws by Carleigh Freyer, Curwensville would have gone scoreless. At the same time, Freyer was given the assignment to try and guard Glendale’s center, Minyhah Easterling. The size and reach difference was evident, but Freyer was not making things easy.

“Carleigh did everything we asked her to do, and then some. Box out, don’t let Minyhah get the ball, keep her frustrated,” Wheeler said. “She played much bigger than what Carleigh actually is.

“She came ready to play. We definitely need her to step up, and she is.”

Freyer led her squad in both scoring and rebounds, with nine points and 10 boards. But, Easterling still was potent when in the paint. Her night ended with a double-double, courtesy of a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds. She also added in five blocks.

The Lady Vikings also saw Madison Peterson get in double figures, putting up 16 points.

Curwensville struggled to get the ball to the hoop all night long, only managing five shots from the floor. The 36-9 halftime score went to a running clock in the third quarter after a three-pointer by Peterson, followed by a scoop and bucket by Alyssa Sinclair. Glendale put up 23 points in the second half, finishing 24-for-64 in shooting, and out-rebounding Curwensville 38-28 at the final buzzer.

There’s only a few days before Curwensville (0-14) is back in action, that coming Thursday night when they play host to Mount Union. Tip-off in Patton Hall is at 6:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Glendale 17 19 9 14 – 59

Curwensville 2 7 5 3 – 17

Glendale – 59

Minyhah Easterling 9 3-4 21, Casey Kuhn 2 0-0 6, Alyssa Sinclair 3 1-1 7, Madison Peterson 6 1-1 16, Breann Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Kaprice Cavalett 1 0-0 2, Sarah Holes 0 0-0 0, Morgan Ross 0 0-0 0, Hannah Simmers 0 0-0 0, Rylee Krepps, Samantha Fontanella 0 0-0 0, Addison Kelly 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 24 5-6 59.

Curwensville – 17

Skylar Pentz 2 0-2 4, Jaiden Weber-Herring 1 0-0 3, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 2 5-6 9, Janelle Passmore 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Price 0 1-2 1, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 5 6-10 17.

GAME STATISTICS

Glendale/Curwensville

Shooting: 24-64/5-52

Rebounds: 38/28

Fouls: 12/5

Turnovers: 5/15

Three-Point Shots: C. Kuhn-2, Peterson-3, Kelly/Weber-Herring

Lady Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/05 CLEARFIELD 20 – 48 0 – 1

12/09 & 10 @ Philipsburg-Osceola Tourney

12/09 vs. Harmony 39 – 44 0 – 2

12/10 vs. Mo Valley 27 – 47 0 – 3

12/13 MO VALLEY 21 – 35 0 – 4

12/16 @ Glendale 14 – 71 0 – 5

12/20 @ Bellwood-Antis 17 – 80 0 – 6

12/27 @ Clearfield 22 – 64 0 – 7

01/03 @ Juniata Valley 11 – 65 0 – 8

01/06 @ Williamsburg 12 – 75 0 – 9

01/09 WEST BRANCH 21 – 46 0 – 10

01/12 @ Harmony 28- 50 0 – 11

01/13 @ Mt. Union 25 – 55 0 – 12

01/19 @ Mo Valley 36 – 58 0 – 13

01/23 GLENDALE 17 – 59 0 – 14

01/26 BELLWOOD-ANTIS

01/27 @ Brookville

01/30 JUNIATA VALLEY

02/01 HARMONY

02/02 WILLIAMSBURG

02/06 @ West Branch

02/09 MT. UNION 02/13 @ Brockway